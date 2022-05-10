Wow! Check out the Yearly Income, Net Worth and Luxurious Property of popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI:Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most recognized directors in the Indian film industry. He is known for making films with complex and unconventional storylines.

Having spent decades in the film industry as a filmmaker, producer, and mentor, Mahesh Bhatt has built an impressive movie empire for himself. Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be Rs 373 crore.



Mahesh Bhatt also owns a luxurious property in Navi Mumbai which is worth Rs 6.5 crore. With an intention to diversify his real-estate portfolio, he has invested in some properties in other countries as well. The filmmaker also has done some fruitful investments in commercial properties – his production house office being one of them.



Much like many celebrities, Mahesh Bhatt also loves riding in luxury cars. His garage is packed with a fleet of cars like Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and BMW, each of which ranges between Rs 1.2 – Rs 2 crore, as per reports.



The director earns a monthly salary of over Rs 3 crore, which converts to a yearly income of over Rs 36 crore. The average compensation he gets for every movie is close to Rs 11 crore.

His personal investment is around Rs 115 crore. The filmmaker’s net worth is estimated to be around $48 million (approximately Rs 373 Crore).

Credit: Koimoi





