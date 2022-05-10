Wow! Check out the Yearly Income, Net Worth and Luxurious Property of popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

Having spent decades in the film industry as a filmmaker, producer, and mentor, Mahesh Bhatt well known for movies like Daddy, Swayam, and Aashiqui and many others has built an impressive empire for himself

 

movie_image: 
Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI:Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most recognized directors in the Indian film industry. He is known for making films with complex and unconventional storylines.

Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be Rs 373 crore.

 
Also Read: Throwback! This is how Pooja Bhatt reacted when Soni Razdan confessed her guilt of marrying Mahesh Bhatt


Mahesh Bhatt also owns a luxurious property in Navi Mumbai which is worth Rs 6.5 crore. With an intention to diversify his real-estate portfolio, he has invested in some properties in other countries as well. The filmmaker also has done some fruitful investments in commercial properties – his production house office being one of them.


Much like many celebrities, Mahesh Bhatt also loves riding in luxury cars. His garage is packed with a fleet of cars like Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and BMW, each of which ranges between Rs 1.2 – Rs 2 crore, as per reports.

 
Also Read: Must Read! From affairs with top Bollywood heroines to marriage and divorces, take a look at popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu’s personal life

 
The director earns a monthly salary of over Rs 3 crore, which converts to a yearly income of over Rs 36 crore. The average compensation he gets for every movie is close to Rs 11 crore.

His personal investment is around Rs 115 crore. The filmmaker’s net worth is estimated to be around $48 million (approximately Rs 373 Crore).

Credit: Koimoi
    


 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Mahesh Bhatt Daddy Swayam Aashiqui Dil Hai Ki Manta Nehi Pooja Bhatt Alia Bhatt Soni Razdan
