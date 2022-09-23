Must Read! From affairs with top Bollywood heroines to marriage and divorces, take a look at popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu’s personal life

Kedarnath Bhattacharya popularly known as Kumar Sanu, king of melody who delivered several hit songs reportedly had different women in his life, before he decided to get settled

MUMBAI: Kedarnath Bhattacharya also known as Kumar Sanu, the King of Melody in Bollywood turned 64 years old. He even holds the Guinness World Record for recording 28 songs in a day. Kumar Sanu reportedly had different women in his life, before he decided to get settled. Let's have a look at Kumar Sanu's personal life including his affairs, marriages, divorces, and much more.

Kumar Sanu had two marriages. He first tied the knot with Rita Bhattacharya in the '80s. The two were blessed with three sons Jessy, Jeeko, and Jaan. Later in 1993, the two started facing trouble in their marriage as Sanu got involved with actress Kunika Lal.

Sanu got attracted to Bollywood towards Meenakshi Seshadri during the premiere of Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jurm. The two started dating and kept the news under wraps for about three years. In 1993, Sanu's first wife Rita got to know that her husband is dating Meenakshi through an interview given by his secretary. After confronting Kumar denied it, but later interview was given by his secretary. In 1994, he was divorced from Rita and she got custody of their three sons.

Kumar and Meenakshi's relationship suffered due to his unpleasant divorce. He got separated from Meenakshi and got married to Saloni Bhattacharya. The two became parents to two daughters, Shannon and Ana.

Kumar Sanu's daughters Shannon and Ana from his second marriage stay with their mother in London. The eldest daughter, Shannon also released her English music album in 2014 in UK.

Credit: Bollywood Life

