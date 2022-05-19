Wow! Check out these Bollywood actresses flaunting their sexy backs

From Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, check out the list of Bollywood actresses who set social media on fire by flaunting their sexy back.
MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen Bollywood actresses winning the hearts of fans not only with their acting contribution but also with their looks. No doubt these actresses definitely know how to grab the attention of fans with their sizzling looks. On the other hand, fans always look forward to their upcoming posts and pictures.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, these divas have created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience with their style statements. Having said that, today, let us have a look at some of the pictures of Bollywood divas flaunting their sexy backs.

Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor 

Sonam Kapoor 


Chitrangda 

Anushka Sharma 



Alia Bhatt

Shilpa Shetty 

Ameesha Patel

Janhvi Kapoor 

9

Kiara Advani 

Tara Sutaria 



No doubt these Bollywood actresses have hit the right chord in terms of defining hotness in these pictures. It is really difficult to say who is the most stunning among them all.

We really cannot take her eyes of these amazing pictures of the Bollywood actresses. What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

