Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is getting viral

MUMBAI:One particular name which has been grabbing the attention of the fans from Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s marriage is of Anjini Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan is the niece of Varun Dhawan and is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, we have seen actor Anil Dhawan in many David Dhawan movies

Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, she is one of the major head turners on social media for her hot and sizzling looks and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and post of her.

Having said that this particular dance video of Anjini Dhawan is getting viral all over the internet, no doubt it is a treat to watch the dance moves of the star Anjini Dhawan and we won't be wrong in saying that she definitely has elements of being an actress.

There are many positive comments on this dance video of Anjini Dhawan, many people are saying that she is now Bollywood ready, whereas many people are praising and appreciating the sizzling movies of her.

