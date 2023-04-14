Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is getting viral

The dance video of Varun Dhawan’s niece and Anil Dhawan's granddaughter, Anjini Dhawan is getting viral all over, have a look.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 18:48
movie_image: 
Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is getting viral

MUMBAI:One particular name which has been grabbing the attention of the fans from Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s marriage is of Anjini Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan is the niece of Varun Dhawan and is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, we have seen actor Anil Dhawan in many David Dhawan movies

Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, she is one of the major head turners on social media for her hot and sizzling looks and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and post of her.

 

 

ALSO READ – Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary

Having said that this particular dance video of Anjini Dhawan is getting viral all over the internet, no doubt it is a treat to watch the dance moves of the star Anjini Dhawan and we won't be wrong in saying that she definitely has elements of being an actress.

There are many positive comments on this dance video of Anjini Dhawan, many people are saying that she is now Bollywood ready, whereas many people are praising and appreciating the sizzling movies of her.

What are your views on this dance video of Anjini Dhawan, and do you think she is now Bollywood ready, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

Anjini Dhawan Anjini Dhawan hot Varun Dhawan Anil Dhawan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat notices Savi’s sudden quietness
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
MUMBAI :Get ready for an electrifying ride as Arti Singh makes her much-awaited debut in a negative role in Shemaroo...
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
MUMBAI:Actress Alaya F has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution over the time, the actress...
‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Katha Ankahee:What! Teji warns Katha to keep her distance from her son
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Vikrant Massey
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”
Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt
Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary
Shehnaaz Gill
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she had blocked Salman Khan’s number when he was calling her to offer her Bollywood debut film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan
Shilpa Shetty
Interesting! Here’s when Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was last seen without a mask
Malaika Arora
Awesome! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off on another vacation, netizens say “