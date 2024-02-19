Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow

For all the fans of the franchise don, get ready for the special announcement tomorrow, fans are saying it may the introduction of the female lead
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 19:10
movie_image: 
Don 3

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the major points of conversation in the industry is the upcoming movie Don. It is not only one of the successful franchises of Indian cinema but also 3rd parth is one of the much anticipated instalments of all time. Earlier we have seen that the makers are now coming with the comelte new story, a reboot version of Don with the new star cast. Also we have seen the announcement of the movie Don 3 that will have Ranveer Singh in the lead as the new Don.

Well this news has got mixed reviews from the fans of super Shah Rukh Khan, as they were saying they want to see SRK as Don in Don 3, well now for all the fans of the franchise there are reports that are saying there will be a special announcement made tomorrow by the makers of the movie.

Also read-Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

Yes you heard right, there will be a new announcement coming tomorrow from the makers of the movie Don3, and the fans all over have speculated that it many the announcement of the leading lady of the movie, well as per the buzz and the reports it is said that the leading lady of the movie is going to be actress Kiara Advani. Well nothing has been confirmed right and we shall see what is going to be the announcement tomorrow.

What are your views on this news and what do you think will be the announcement tomorrow, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say

 

Don3 don 3 movie Ranveer Singh Kaira Advani Farhan Akhtar new movie Don 2 Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya: OMG! Kavya vows to never see Adhiraj again, latter shattered
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Dabangii: OMG! Arya falls in dilemma, controls her urge to connect with Yug
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Exclusive! Anshuman Malhotra gives out THIS reason for taking up the show Dillogical
MUMBAI : While we have seen a lot of content over the time, we can agree that the audience has been loving this...
Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal if they would participate in the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacts on the media coverage on the allegations put on him in snake vyom case
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and...
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
MUMBAI: Let’s learn a little about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was the founder of Maratha Empire. The king fearless...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj
Shanaya
Trolled! "Is this ramp walk or road walk", netizens troll actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk
Aayush
OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened
Vikrant Massey
Really! Vikrant Massey reveals he earned a whopping Rs 4.2 crores after his friend humiliated him for having plastic chairs at home
Vikrant Massey
Aww! Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have a sweet intimate 2nd wedding anniversary celebration post embracing parenthood
Esha Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani