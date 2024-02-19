Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the major points of conversation in the industry is the upcoming movie Don. It is not only one of the successful franchises of Indian cinema but also 3rd parth is one of the much anticipated instalments of all time. Earlier we have seen that the makers are now coming with the comelte new story, a reboot version of Don with the new star cast. Also we have seen the announcement of the movie Don 3 that will have Ranveer Singh in the lead as the new Don.

Well this news has got mixed reviews from the fans of super Shah Rukh Khan, as they were saying they want to see SRK as Don in Don 3, well now for all the fans of the franchise there are reports that are saying there will be a special announcement made tomorrow by the makers of the movie.

Yes you heard right, there will be a new announcement coming tomorrow from the makers of the movie Don3, and the fans all over have speculated that it many the announcement of the leading lady of the movie, well as per the buzz and the reports it is said that the leading lady of the movie is going to be actress Kiara Advani. Well nothing has been confirmed right and we shall see what is going to be the announcement tomorrow.

