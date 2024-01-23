Wow! Dunki beats Tiger 3 at the global level, here are the numbers

MUMBAI : Movie Dunki has got some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience ever since it was released, the movie which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the reading role along with the actress Taapsee Pannu, the movie was loved because of yet another side of the actor Shahrukh Khan and it was loved for the beautiful concept. There were many people who criticized the movie in terms of the screenplay and story line and they were comparing it with the previous Rajkumar Hirani movies.

And now the movie and movie Dunki is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and it is trending all over the internet because the movie has successfully broken the lifetime collection of the movie Tiger 3, yes you heard right movie Dunki as collected around 370 crores at the international market and has broken the world collection of Tiger which was 363 crores.

Movie Tiger 3 that has superstar Salman Khan in the leading role also got some mixed to positive response from the fans and, one side the movie was loved for many factors and on the other hand It was criticized also for the story line and different reasons.

Indeed we really had some high hopes from the movie Tiger 3 keeping the elements of the Spy Universe in mind, and we look forward to seeing how the spy universe will continue in the coming time.

