Wow! Dunki official poster out, Shah Rukh Khan is on a remarkable journey with his family

The official posters of movie Dunki is out surely it is giving Goosebumps, the fans are expressing excitement and they cant wait for the movie release
Dunki

MUMBAI: Movie Dunki is the current talk of the town as the fans eagerly waiting to see the superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the 3rd time in the year, recently we have seen superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrating his birthday with the fans and as the return gift the actor has released Jawan on OTT and released the Dunki teaser as Dunki Drop 1.

The teaser got a lot of love from the fans all over as we have seen our actor in yet another avatar after action, having said that the new posters of the movie Dunki have been released, we can see the entire cast and the director of the movie dropped these new posters of the movie.

In the poster we see our favourite Shah Rukh Khan who seems to be on a journey along with his complete behind him. We can see them walking in an isolated desert and the scene we have seen in the teaser also. All the actors too looked different than ever before. The posters promise that we are going to see a great family bond who are into this remarkable journey which is the premise of the movie.

Indeed we look forward to seeing the twist of the movie and the more of the poster, having said that how did you like these posters and the drop1 of the movie, do share in the comment section below.  

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie Dunki is all set to have a Christmas 2023.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

