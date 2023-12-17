Wow! Emraan Hashmi Reflects on "Unique Joy" of Working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Talks About Film's Massive Success

Emraan Hashmi, who delivered a memorable performance as the antagonist in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, opens up about the exhilarating experience of working with the Bollywood superstar and shares insights into the film's colossal success.
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, who delivered a memorable performance as the antagonist in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, opens up about the exhilarating experience of working with the Bollywood superstar and shares insights into the film's colossal success.

Tiger 3, the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe, made a thunderous impact on the Indian cinema landscape, becoming a superhit shortly after its release on November 12, coinciding with Diwali. Emraan Hashmi, portraying the role of a formidable terrorist named Aatish Rehman, contributed significantly to the film's intense and gripping narrative.

In a statement, Emraan expressed, "Working alongside someone with a parallel synergy brings a unique joy to the set. While our cinematic worlds may differ, the love from our audience, both on and off-screen, remains a constant." This acknowledgment reflects the camaraderie and collaborative spirit that fueled the success of Tiger 3.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 not only showcased Salman Khan reprising his iconic role as Avinash Singh Rathore (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif as his wife Zoya Humaimi but also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the film War.

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra, seamlessly integrated into the YRF spy universe, picking up the storyline after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 has garnered acclaim for its thrilling action sequences, music, scoring, and the chemistry between the lead cast.

As the film continues to dominate the box office, Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of a menacing antagonist has added a compelling layer to the narrative, contributing to the overall success of Tiger 3.

