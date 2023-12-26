Wow! Esha Deol's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Ahana; Sunny Deol Grooves to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'

MUMBAI: As the world embraced the joy of Christmas on December 25, Bollywood's Deol family came together for a heartwarming celebration. Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, shared delightful moments from their Christmas festivities.

Taking to her Instagram story, Esha Deol offered a sneak peek into the family's Christmas celebrations. The pictures captured the festive spirit as Esha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Ahana Deol adorned cute Santa caps, radiating happiness. The Deol family's Christmas joy was palpable in the photos, bringing warmth to the hearts of their fans.

Esha Deol also shared special moments with her father, Dharmendra, posting pictures of a sweet hug and sharing smiles, spreading the message of love and togetherness during the festive season. The captions were accompanied by Christmas-themed emojis, including Christmas trees, red hearts, Santa Claus, and a Nazar amulet.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, another member of the illustrious Deol family, added a touch of humour and joy to the celebrations. The actor shared a delightful video on his Instagram, showcasing his love for teddy bears. In a lively dance sequence, Sunny grooved to the beats of brother Bobby Deol's viral song 'Jamal Kudu' from the movie 'Animal.' The video not only showcased Sunny's dance moves but also revealed his fondness for teddy bears.

Sunny Deol, known for his tough on-screen persona, shared his affection for soft toys during an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan 8. He expressed a 'teddy bear fetish' and admitted to having a collection of cuddly and cute stuffed toys.

The Deol family's Christmas celebration, filled with love, laughter, and dance, became a heartening sight for fans and followers, spreading the festive spirit in Bollywood.

