Wow! First song from film Jawan to release before teaser

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie is directed by South mass director Atlee and has Vijay Setupathi and lady superstar Nayanthara along with the actor.

Jawan has created a lot of buzz because of the list of cameos in the movie as well. Recently, the team of Jawan wrapped up the shoot on 30th March. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the glimpses and the teaser of the movie.

Earlier, there were many reports, suggesting that the teaser of Jawan will be attached with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. These reports also say that the first song of the film will be out, much before the teaser.

Yes, you heard right. If reports are to be believed, the first song of the movie Jawan is said to come out anytime soon. Well, this is good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans.

