Wow! Hansika Motwani Takes on Cinematic Challenge with One-Shot Telugu Thriller

MUMBAI: Actress Hansika Motwani is recognized for her roles in films like 'Koi... Mil Gaya' embraces a new challenge with her upcoming project, a one-shot Telugu thriller titled '105 Minutes.' The film, set to captivate audiences with its unique cinematic approach, explores the uncharted territory of a continuous, uninterrupted shot throughout its duration.

Opening up about her experience, Hansika expresses, "I have never done something like that, like a single shot. We do have a few here and there, stitches in the film. Um, but yes, the longest takes. The whole idea of, you know, doing a single shot film?" She acknowledges the complexity of the task, detailing the diverse elements like wind, fire, and rain that require meticulous coordination.

The experimental nature of '105 Minutes' places viewers in the heart of a suspenseful horror narrative, lasting the entire duration of 105 minutes without a single cut. Hansika's involvement in this project showcases her versatility and acting prowess as she steps into uncharted territory.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani was last seen in the Telugu thriller film 'My Name Is Shruthi.' The actress has an exciting lineup ahead, with projects like 'Rowdy Baby,' 'Guardian,' 'Man,' and the web series 'Nasha' in the pipeline.

In a film industry often characterized by conventional storytelling, '105 Minutes' stands out as a testament to Hansika's willingness to embrace challenges and venture into the unexplored realms of cinematic innovation.

