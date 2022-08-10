Wow! Have a look at the inside picture of Suhana Khan’s birthday

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, she is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space who definitely knows the right formula to grab the attention of the fans.

Much before her acting debut Suhana Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions with her pictures and now the star kid is celebrating at 23rd birthday and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering al the love and blessing towards the star Suhana Khan and now we got to see how the starkid is celebrating her birthday.

Taking to her social media handle manager Pooja Dadlani dropped an unseen picture of Suhana Khan as she was celebrating her birthday, indeed Suhana Khan is looking very beautiful and cute in this picture.

Talking about her professional life, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the acting debut of Suhana Khan which will be with the movie The Archies, the movie has been the talk of the town from a long period of time and will premiere on OTT platform Netflix.

