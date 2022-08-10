WOW! From her visit to Manish Malhotra's house to blushing over marriage question, here are things hinting at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

There have been rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding and here’s are things that are hinting that the marriage might happen soon. Read on to know more...
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted together. So, people started speculating that they are a couple. Later, rumours started doing the rounds that they are engaged and the wedding might happen soon.

Well, here are a few things that are hinting that Parineeti and Raghav might tie the knot soon...

Parineeti and Raghav’s spottings

From the past few days, Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted multiple times which is of course adding fuel to the fire about the speculations of them already being engaged and getting married.

Also Read: What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages

Parineeti Chopra’s visit to Manish Malhotra’s house

A few days ago, Parineeti was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. Well, netizens are speculating that she was there to discuss her wedding dress and might be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga on her big day.

Sanjeev Arora’s congratulatory tweet

Politicians Sanjeev Arora and Raghav Chadha belong to the same political party, and the former took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. He tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra . May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

Parineeti Chopra blushes when asked about wedding

Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted at the airport and when the paparazzi asked her about the rumours, she didn’t say anything but was seen blushing.

Well, it looks like that soon we might get to hear the wedding bells.

Also Read: Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: TellyUpdates

