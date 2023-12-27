Wow! Here are actors who shot to fame with movie Animal

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has got some blockbuster response from the fans and audience. The movie, which has some amazing cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was loved for the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and some great execution.

We can see actress Tripti Dimri getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience with her character Zoya in the movie. On the other hand, we can see actor Bobby Deol who had made everyone dance with his entry song Jamal Kudu. Having said that, today let us have a look at the list of actors who shot to fame with the movie Animal.

Tripti Dimri

Over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress Tripti Dimriespecially on digital platforms, we have seen and loved the actress in the project like Laila Majnu, Qala and Bulbbul. The actress with her Innocence and her hot looks had made our jaws drop and she is the current of the town.

Bobby Deol

Indeed one of the strongest come back of the year is of actor Bobby Deol, the actor play the character who has no dialogue, but with his very less screen presence, the actor has created a solid mark in the heart and minds of the fans and there are many conversation where the people are saying they would want to see more of the actor in the movie.

Saurabh Sachdeva

We have seen the actor Saurabh Sachdeva especially on digital platform, the actor has been part of projects like Jaane Jaan, Bambai Meri Jaan, Haddi, and others, the actor played the translator of Bobby Deol in the movie

Mansi Taxak

Mansi Taxak play the third wife of Bobby Deol in the movie, with her small on screen presence and her cuteness she has made our jaws drops we have also seen the actress on playing a small role in the movie Pathaan, Mansi Taxak played the wife of John Abraham in the movie Pathaan.

Tannaz Davoodi

How can we forget the viral girl from the song Jamal Kudu, the actress Tannaz Davoodi, she was seen singing the song during the entry of Bobby Deol and she has taken over the internet and how, she has been the crush for many and she is known as the viral girl of Jamal Kudu song.

Well these are the names of the actors who shot to fame overnight with the movie Animal, what are your views on these names and who is your favorite do share in the comment section below.

