WOW! Here’s all you need to know about the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 16:10
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan gave a blockbuster this year with Pathaan. Now, he is all set for his next release Jawan which will hit the big screens on 7th September 2023. There have been multiple reports about the teaser and the trailer of the film, and now, here are some details about the much-awaited trailer of Jawan.

While the trailer release date is not yet out, reportedly the runtime of Jawan’s trailer is 2 minutes 15 seconds. The CBFC has certified the trailer with a U/A certificate.

There have been reports that the trailer of Jawan will be attached with Tom Cruise's spy thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One which is slated to hit the big screens on 12th July 2023. So, if the trailer is attached with the Hollywood biggie, we can expect it to be out on YouTube soon.

Jawan is exactly two months away from its release and #2MonthsToJawan has been trending on social media since this morning. The fans are also waiting for a teaser or a trailer announcement video as there were reports that the teaser will be out on 7th July, however till now, nothing has been released.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Nayanthara is called the ‘Lady Superstar’ down South, and with Jawan will be making her Hindi film debut. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in the film.

So, are you excited for Jawan? Let us know in the comments below...

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 16:10

