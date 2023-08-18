Wow! Here is when the second trailer of the movie Jawan will be out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jawan which has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making.

The trailer of the movie which is also called as prevue is already setting the internet on fire and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actor Shahrukh Khan which has shown in a never seen before avatar.

And now as per the sources it is said that after 2 songs, the makers now will be releasing the second trailer of the movie Jawan. reportedly it is said that the second trailer of the movie Jawan is very near.

Reportedly, the second trailer of the movie Jawan will be releasing during a very big event in Chennai, yes you are heard right there will be a very big promotional event in Chennai, where the second trailer of the movie Jawan will be out and it is said that Thalapathy Vijay will be invited as a chief guest for the event.

Indeed if this news is true it will be a treat for all the superstar Shahrukh Khan as the fans are looking forward to the second trailer, how excited are you for the movie Jawan and for the second trailer, do let us know in the comment section below.

