Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Farhan Qureshi roped in for movie Daranchhu

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Farhan Qureshi will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Daranchhu. Yes, you heard right. Actor Farhan Qureshi, who was seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, Teri Meri Doriyaann, and OTT series Garmi, is now all set to be seen in the movie Daranchhu, along with Karan Patel.

Also read – (Exclusive! Child Star Sarah Killedar to be seen in Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer film Main ATAL Hoon!)

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Child actor Arisht Jain to be seen in Khichdi 2)