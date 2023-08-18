Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Farhan Qureshi roped in for movie Daranchhu

Actor Farhan Qureshi, who is seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua and Teri Meri Doriyaann is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Daranchhu
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Farhan Qureshi will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Daranchhu. Yes, you heard right. Actor Farhan Qureshi, who was seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, Teri Meri Doriyaann, and OTT series Garmi, is now all set to be seen in the movie Daranchhu, along with Karan Patel. 

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

