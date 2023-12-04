Wow! Here's the first look of the film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor

The latest poster of Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is finally out and it promises the actor to be seen in a jaw-dropping avatar.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 18:50
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor titled Bloody Daddy has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and there were many reports which were speaking about the movie, indeed the fans and audience were not keeping calm and were eagerly looking forward to know about movie as the title itself is very unique and different.

After the long wait today the first look and the first poster of the movie is out and it is grabbing the attention of the fans and indeed setting the internet on fire.

As we see the first poster of the movie has the actor Shahid Kapoor in a never seen avatar or we can say in his Bloody avatar which is looking very deadly. Indeed he is looking completely different in the poster

We won't be wrong in saying that we can expect some great acting performance coming from the side of the actor Shahid Kapoor and it will be a treat to watch the actor once again in a dark shade.

The movie Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Jio studios. What are your views on this poster of the movie Bloody Daddy, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas

