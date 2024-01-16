Wow! This is how Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his fans

MUMBAI: No doubt, actor Siddharth Malhotra is one of the most loved and forward actors we have in today's time. Over the time with his charm and acting contribution as different characters in different projects has created as solid mark in the heart and minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

The heartthrob of the nation Sidharth Malhotra has turned 39 today and we can see the posts and messages for the actor all over the internet which are dropped by the fans all over. Now, there is a video floating all over the internet where we see the actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 39th birthday with the fans and the sweet nature and the gesture of the actor really makes him special. The way he is greeting his friends is very beautiful, check of the video -

As we can see, the actor is looking supremely handsome as he was seen cutting the cake with the fans around him. We can also see the actor with his sweetest smile and the fans around him is feeding him the birthday cake and discussing different topics with the fans. We can also see the star clicking some pictures with them.

No doubt, this is one of the beautiful ways for the celebrity to celebrate his birthday with none other than his loved ones, his fans. What are your views on this video of actor Sidharth Malhotra? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Team Tellychakkar wishes the actor a very happy birthday.

On a professional note, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the upcoming OTT series titled The Indian Police Force, which will be releasing on digital platform Amazon Prime Video on 19th January.

