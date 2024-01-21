Wow! Kangana Ranaut gets praised by netizens for her fluent English speaking skills; Know here more!

MUMBAI: One such actress from her generation is Kangana Ranaut, who never hesitates to show her real emotions to the media. She openly shares anything going on around her. Nevertheless, she frequently brings up her thoughts at the dinner table and receives harsh criticism for it. However, Kangana also never skips an opportunity to poke fun at people who try to criticize her or her work.

It should be noted that the actress's fans love her for her amazing confidence and charisma. Similar things happened when a Reddit user posted an old video of Kangana Ranaut discussing misogyny in movies during an interview. Kangana was heard describing how there are two types of actresses in the movie industry during the interview. She began by discussing females who are just incredibly talented and work in art films.

She did point out that despite their extraordinary talent, these women don't receive the appropriate acknowledgment, saying, "There are two kinds of actresses - the one who do art cinema, they are tagged boring, ugly and not so sexy. They do not get money, they don't get shows, they don't get endorsements. They can do a Rs. 200 cr film and will be known as the best actresses, but nobody will be interested in them. The others are, they are very proud to say 'I am not a very good actress but I am a stunner' or things like that, full botox-ed face."

Kangana also discussed in the same video how there are different kinds of actresses, primarily those who work in commercial films. The Dhaakad actress said that these actresses continue to display their fake identities because they have little acting experience.

She also added that those actresses would never learn how to act; instead, they would undergo knives to look young and attractive. Kangana went on saying, "But the pressure of being young and pretty is so much that you will go to any extent to be young and pretty but not an actress. But these are the ones who are on billboards and who get all the money. They can't really go to the other side where they will have to go without the makeup, where you just have to go out there and just be as an actor. You might just want to get paid."

Kangana Ranaut received a ton of accolades for her spoken English and speech articulation as soon as the video came out. While one user said, "She is intelligent talented articulate sharp and broken( thanks to Epstein Bhatt) Lots of savage truth bombs", another penned, "I genuinely think her English is so good and she’s so smart. This is such a relevant issue."

Another social media user posted, "The bolly nepos made fun of her for her accent but why does that matter I’ve never understood. The woman is more intelligent than all of them combined and can put her thoughts through clearly with sophistication whereas these nepos need 10 min to first think about what the question is asking before they format a half-assed reply."

