Wow! Karan Johar reacts to Twinkle Khanna's humorous remark about casting 'Wrong People' in SOTY; Director calls her ‘Eternal Student of the Year’

MUMBAI: Actor Twinkle Khanna's dissertation has been nominated for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths University of London. Twinkle announced the news on Instagram. As she wrote,"A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in 'Student of the Year.' :)."

Also read: Surprising! Karan Johar's candid disclosure of Javed Akhtar's initial disapproval of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title; Later realised his mistake

Director Karan Johar reacted to her post, saying, "Congratulations my darling always proud of you and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year." Many other celebrities also chimed in the comment section. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Wow. what an inspiration! Big congratulations."

Akshay Kumar commented, "Congratulations Tina. I also give you the exceptional distinction every year for being the best mom to our kids but this one is so special. Thank you for making us all so proud."

She received an MA in Creative and Life Writing from Goldsmiths. Remarkably, Twinkle gave up acting in 2001 following an array of successful films. In 2015, she took up writing and published her debut novel, Mrs. Funnybones. In 2017, she wrote a book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which is an anthology of stories. In 2018, she published a second book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Also read: Javed Akhtar: I still have to do a lot of work

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Latestly