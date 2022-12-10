WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to play leads in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming comedy

MUMBAI : Bollywood fans are eager to watch good content. Gone are the days when the same formula of love stories and revenge would excite audiences. Eccentric, quirky, out of the box and fresh is what really sets the cash registers ringing now.

Filmmakers are also getting unique and never before seen together star casts to add to the USP of their films.

Now reportedly Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu will be seen together for the very first time in an upcoming movie produced by Television queen Ekta Kapoor and by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena has worked with the latter previously in her directorial Veere Di Wedding, which did pretty well at the box office.

The film will be helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame. The film is touted to be an out and out comedy film.

Interestingly Kareena had spoken about her collaboration with Rhea earlier but didn’t give out too many details saying, “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” She added, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited.”

This slice-of-life drama with a stellar female cast is expected to go on floors in January 2023. Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to impress audiences. Tabu will next be seen in Drishyam 2 and Kriti has Adipurush.

