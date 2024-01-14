Wow! Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen light up Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception with their presence, take a look

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a registered ceremony in Mumbai. Post which, there were wedding festivities in Udaipur which the industry celebs could not attend.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 00:59
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a registered ceremony in Mumbai. Post which, there were wedding festivities in Udaipur which the industry celebs could not attend. However, Aamir has specially hosted a reception today in the city for his friends.

Also read - Really! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare trolled for having a Christian wedding, “Ek dharm follow krlo”

It won't be wrong to say that the entire industry seems to have come under one roof for this reception to bless Ira and Nupur. Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were among many stars to arrive. 

Sushmita Sen who shares a special bond with Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare also arrived for the reception. Sushmita calls Pritam her 'guru maa' and she's like family to her. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black saree as she arrived with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl who twinned in black with her.

But Rohman's gesture won hearts! After he striked a pose with her, Rohman just let Sushmita have a moment as the paps captured solo pictures of her. He indeed is quite a gentleman to step aside and let Sushmita steal the limelight.

They were also seen posing with Sushmita's daughter Renee.

Sushmita and Rohman were dating for a while post which they announced separation. But in recent times, they've made several appearances together. She also penned a wish for Rohman on his birthday which sparked rumours of them dating again.

Also read - Wow! Aamir Khan's Electrifying Dance Sets Ira Khan's Wedding Ablaze

On work front, Sushmita had a brilliant 2023 with 'Taali' and 'Aarya 3' releasing for which she got immense accolades!

Also, Katrina Kaif attended the couple's reception, looking ethereal in white, take a look -

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Times 


    
 

Aamir Khan Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Reena Dutta Kiran Rao Bollywood TellyChakkar Sushmita Sen Katrina Kaif
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 00:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other politicians like Raj Thackeray and Smriti Irani graced Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception, take a look
MUMBAI: After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir...
Wow! Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan arrive solo, Zaheer Khan graces Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception along with wife Sagarika Ghatke, take a look
MUMBAI: After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir...
Wow! South actor Suriya, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception
MUMBAI: After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir...
Woah! Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception without their spouses, and accidentally twinning! Take a look
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on 3rd January in a registered wedding. Later, they had a white wedding...
Wow! Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen light up Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception with their presence, take a look
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a registered ceremony in Mumbai. Post which...
Wow! Take a look at the star studded wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
MUMBAI: The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward to congratulate newlyweds Ira Khan...
Recent Stories
Eknath
Wow! Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other politicians like Raj Thackeray and Smriti Irani graced Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Eknath
Wow! Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other politicians like Raj Thackeray and Smriti Irani graced Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception, take a look
Sachin
Wow! Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan arrive solo, Zaheer Khan graces Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception along with wife Sagarika Ghatke, take a look
Suriya
Wow! South actor Suriya, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception
Katrina
Woah! Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception without their spouses, and accidentally twinning! Take a look
Ira
Wow! Take a look at the star studded wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Aamir
Wow! Aamir Khan poses with full family at daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, take a look