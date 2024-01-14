Wow! Katrina Kaif and Sushmita Sen light up Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception with their presence, take a look

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a registered ceremony in Mumbai. Post which, there were wedding festivities in Udaipur which the industry celebs could not attend. However, Aamir has specially hosted a reception today in the city for his friends.

It won't be wrong to say that the entire industry seems to have come under one roof for this reception to bless Ira and Nupur. Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were among many stars to arrive.

Sushmita Sen who shares a special bond with Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare also arrived for the reception. Sushmita calls Pritam her 'guru maa' and she's like family to her. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black saree as she arrived with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl who twinned in black with her.

But Rohman's gesture won hearts! After he striked a pose with her, Rohman just let Sushmita have a moment as the paps captured solo pictures of her. He indeed is quite a gentleman to step aside and let Sushmita steal the limelight.

They were also seen posing with Sushmita's daughter Renee.

Sushmita and Rohman were dating for a while post which they announced separation. But in recent times, they've made several appearances together. She also penned a wish for Rohman on his birthday which sparked rumours of them dating again.

On work front, Sushmita had a brilliant 2023 with 'Taali' and 'Aarya 3' releasing for which she got immense accolades!

