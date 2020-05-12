Wow! Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are the newest pair in town

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan impressed the Bollywood audience with his performances in movies like Badlapur, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero. The actor is much loved by viewers and has a massive fan following.

Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but did manage to win the hearts of the audiences with its dance quotient.

There is no doubt that the Judwaa 2 star is one of the most bankable actors we have today in Bollywood, and it is his sheer hard work and dedication that we see on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif impressed us in the film Sarkar with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress had a small role but later made a strong mark in Bollywood with her full-fledged debut with Salman Khan in the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She went on to win hearts all over the world with her amazing talent and her hard work over the years.

Kat created history and made the entire nation fall in love with her after the item song Sheila Ki Jawani in Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar. Fans went gaga over her hot moves in songs like Chikni Chameli, Surayya Jaan Loge Kya,

Both stars have a massive fan following, and we all want to see their pair on the big screen.

In a talk show, Karan asked Katrina Kaif, in front of Varun Dhawan, that as you are single, would you consider Varun as an option to date.

Have a look at what she said.

This throwback video is from Koffee With Karan.

Well, they wouldn't date in real life, but again, we really wish to see them share screen space as a couple in reel life.

