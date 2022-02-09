Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding and low-key wedding; she breaks silence on this hush-hush affair

The couple got married in December last year at Fort Six Senses, Banwara. They did not have a grand party with a guest-list comprising the biggies and instead went for an intimate but still lavish wedding ceremony.

MUMBAI : Also read: Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal or as they are often shipped as ‘Vickat’ are one of Bollywood’s power couples and got hitched in a private and low-key affair. The couple was in the news ever since they got together and their weddings made headlines where it was also popularized as a fairytale.

The couple recently attended an award ceremony together as a married couple and while talking in one of the segments, Katrina said, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid-19.”

About the wedding she went on to say further, “you know my family has been personally affected by Covid-19 and it was something that you had to take seriously.” She also added that the wedding was beautiful and that they both are very happy.

The married couple will also be collaborating for a commercial and yesterday they took blessings of Lord Ganesha at Arpita Khan’s residence. Katrina will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Tiger 3. Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani.

Also read:Happiness Overloaded! Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share the same screen space for an upcoming project

Credits: DNA India

