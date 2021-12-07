WOW! Katrina-Vicky Wedding Update: The glimmering lights of Six Senses Fort Barwara during the VicKat shaadi is a sight to behold. LOOK at the Pictures!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Vicky- Katrina wedding is supposed to begin from today, the couple has reached the destination, and the place is lit up and decorated for the gorgeous couple. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan today as their wedding festivities are going to begin tomorrow. Their wedding is going to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan.

We bring to you pictures of the ethereal palace, if we cant look at the wedding pictures, we can at least look at the wedding venue pictures:

The Royal fort:

2. It might not be a sea view but royal lake view for sure:

3. The palace is lit up and looks golden:

4. The Palace is almost 700 years old and has a rich heritage, the palace now is luxurious resort.

5. The Palace is very secured with high brick walls an fences:

We can't wait to see the wedding pictures taking place at the Palace!

