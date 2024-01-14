Wow! Khushi Kapoor wishes to have this quality of mother Sridevi, read more

MUMBAI: Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The actress played the role of Betty Cooper in the film and gained a lot of attention.

In a recent interview, Khushi opened up about her late mother and added that she always used to carry herself with great poise and elegance.

During an interview with Grazia, Khushi Kapoor talked about her late mother Sridevi, and shared a trait of the latter that mesmerized her.

Sharing how Sridevi always carried herself with "poise and elegance," Khushi said, "I think my mother always carried herself with so much poise and elegance, and she would just stand tall. When she’d enter a room, you would just know she’s arrived. And I think that’s something that I was just mesmerized by."

Hoping she can carry herself a "little better," Khushi further added that that’s something she can learn how to do at least a little bit and hold her head up a little higher because she does tend to be a bit shy, and more to herself and "guarded at times."

During the same interview, she also opened up about her experiences as a newcomer in the film industry. Stressing the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, Khushi added a good mindset can have a transformative effect on one's life.

The Archies star said, "It's all about your mental state and how you come to set, how you treat people on set, and the energy you keep around you for yourself and the people you are working with."

The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar is a coming-of-age musical. The story showcases the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton as they explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Speaking about the characters, Khushi played the role of Betty, Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews and Suhana Khan played the role of Veronica Lodge. The film also starred Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

