Wow! Loving Farrey? Well, here are some unseen pictures from the sets of Farrey, check it out

MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen some really good content on the big screen and we can say it is a good time for the Hindi movie industry. While there are established actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming with movies like Tiger 3 and Pathaan respectively, it is good to see some new talents too coming in.

With an amazing cast like Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta and Zeyn Shaw, the movie Farrey, which is directed by Soumendra Padhi, has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out and even the title track is very catchy. The movie released on big screens on 24th November and the audience gave some very positive reviews to it.

Also read - Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why

The movie is a gripping and entertaining thriller based on cheating that happens during examinations with some superb storytelling and great performances. While the audience enjoys the experience of watching the movie, here we are with some unseen behind the scenes images.

Yes, that’s right! The makers of the movie have posted some unseen pictures of the cast where we can see the cast having a fun-time while shooting for the movie.

Let’s take a look at the pictures posted by the makers below:

As we can see in the pictures, the cast of the movie Farrey have really worked hard on the film and it seems their hard work is finally paying off as the audience are loving the movie and the performances.

Also read - Amazing! Vicky Kaushal finally responds to the clash between Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Says The audience will decide’

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.