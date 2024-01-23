Wow! Manushi Chhillar Joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Action-Packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring powerhouse performers Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has garnered attention with its gripping teasers. The latest buzz surrounds the official announcement that Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, will be playing the female lead in the action-thriller.

The news has ignited excitement among fans who eagerly await the release of the film on Eid in April this year. Manushi Chhillar, known for her elegance and grace, will be making her debut in the action genre, bringing a fresh and dynamic energy to the movie.

The official poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, unveiled by Manushi Chhillar, hints at an action-packed extravaganza. The teaser, set to be launched on January 24th, promises a thrilling experience for audiences.

While the details of Manushi's role are kept under wraps, sources suggest that she will portray a hacker in the film. The film's official Instagram post reads, "When it comes to ACTION, they’ve got each other’s back! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow!"

Currently, Manushi Chhillar is in Jordan with the film's cast, shooting for three elaborate song sequences until February 2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment, is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

This film marks Manushi's reunion with her debut co-star Akshay Kumar, who previously shared the screen in Samrat Prithviraj. As anticipation builds for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Manushi Chhillar's action-packed debut adds a new dimension to the much-awaited project.

