Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai

Explore the Bollywood film Guru, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi, as a Hindi adaptation of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai, both revolving around a young man's struggles to join the police force amid corruption and societal challenges.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Mithun

MUMBAI: In the landscape of Hindi cinema, remakes have been a consistent part of storytelling, and one such instance that left a lasting impact was the film Guru, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Directed by Umesh Mehra, Guru served as the Hindi remake of the 1985 Kamal Haasan-starrer Kaakki Sattai. The narrative, centered around a young man's aspirations to join the police force, resonated with audiences, making both versions notable in their own right.

Kaakki Sattai, starring Kamal Haasan, Ambika, and others, marked a departure for the actor into the action genre. The story follows a determined young man facing hurdles in entering the police force due to a lack of influence. Frustrated with the prevailing corruption, he transforms into a local rowdy, with Ambika portraying his supportive love interest. The film, released at a time when themes of rebellion against corruption and unemployment struck a chord with the youth, became a significant box-office success, elevating Kamal Haasan's stardom.

Also Read:Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and Anu Malik recreate ‘Julie Julie’ song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

In 1989, Umesh Mehra took inspiration from the success of Kaakki Sattai and remade it as Guru in Hindi. While maintaining the core plot, modifications were introduced, including a double role for Sridevi. The film resonated with Hindi audiences, mirroring the triumph of its Southern predecessor.

During Guru's production, the film gained additional attention due to rumours about an alleged affair between Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Reports suggested that Sridevi expressed a desire to marry Mithun Chakraborty, who declined due to his existing marriage. This off-screen drama added an extra layer of publicity, contributing to the film's success.

Interestingly, 14 years later, Mithun Chakraborty returned to the theme of Guru in a 2003 Bengali film with the same title, followed by a 2007 Hindi film featuring Abhishek Bachchan as the lead, creating a unique connection between the two projects over the years.

Also Read: Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

    
 

Mithun Chakraborty Sridevi Guru Kaakki Sattai Kamal Haasan Umesh Mehra Hindi remake Bollywood police force corruption Box-Office Success double role TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Jatin Singh Jamwal Prepares for Digital Debut with 'Jackpot'
MUMBAI: Celebrated for his roles in 'Dhhai Kilo Prem' and 'Chashni', actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is set to venture into...
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
MUMBAI: In the dynamic landscape of Bollywood, where success is often elusive, one iconic figure carved a legendary...
Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry. She featured in films like Singh Is...
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai
MUMBAI: In the landscape of Hindi cinema, remakes have been a consistent part of storytelling, and one such instance...
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan....
Wow! From IIT Dreamer to OTT Superstar: The Inspirational Journey of Jitendra Kumar
MUMBAI: In the vast landscape of Bollywood, where dreams take shape in various forms, Jitendra Kumar's journey stands...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dharmendra
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
Neha
Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer
Siddhant
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush
Jitendra
Wow! From IIT Dreamer to OTT Superstar: The Inspirational Journey of Jitendra Kumar
Kriti
Woah! Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor choose films from each other’s filmographies which they would have loved to be a part of, take a look
Sriram
Interesting! Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Agastya Nanda Replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis