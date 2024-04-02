Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai

MUMBAI: In the landscape of Hindi cinema, remakes have been a consistent part of storytelling, and one such instance that left a lasting impact was the film Guru, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Directed by Umesh Mehra, Guru served as the Hindi remake of the 1985 Kamal Haasan-starrer Kaakki Sattai. The narrative, centered around a young man's aspirations to join the police force, resonated with audiences, making both versions notable in their own right.

Kaakki Sattai, starring Kamal Haasan, Ambika, and others, marked a departure for the actor into the action genre. The story follows a determined young man facing hurdles in entering the police force due to a lack of influence. Frustrated with the prevailing corruption, he transforms into a local rowdy, with Ambika portraying his supportive love interest. The film, released at a time when themes of rebellion against corruption and unemployment struck a chord with the youth, became a significant box-office success, elevating Kamal Haasan's stardom.

In 1989, Umesh Mehra took inspiration from the success of Kaakki Sattai and remade it as Guru in Hindi. While maintaining the core plot, modifications were introduced, including a double role for Sridevi. The film resonated with Hindi audiences, mirroring the triumph of its Southern predecessor.

During Guru's production, the film gained additional attention due to rumours about an alleged affair between Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Reports suggested that Sridevi expressed a desire to marry Mithun Chakraborty, who declined due to his existing marriage. This off-screen drama added an extra layer of publicity, contributing to the film's success.

Interestingly, 14 years later, Mithun Chakraborty returned to the theme of Guru in a 2003 Bengali film with the same title, followed by a 2007 Hindi film featuring Abhishek Bachchan as the lead, creating a unique connection between the two projects over the years.

