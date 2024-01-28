Wow! Mrunal Thakur Grateful as Fans Embrace 'Hi Nanna' Look Trend

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, the versatile actress known for her impactful performances, is overwhelmed with gratitude as her 'Hi Nanna' style from the Telugu-language romantic drama film gains immense popularity on social media. Fans have embraced and recreated her traditional avatar, particularly focusing on the stunning black saree ensemble she adorned in the movie.

The 'Hi Nanna' trend has taken social media platforms by storm, with enthusiasts showcasing their creativity through numerous reels and posts, paying homage to Mrunal's elegant look. Known for her diverse roles and fashion sense, Mrunal's minimal cotton and linen sarees, complemented by a nose pin and bindi, have resonated with fans, turning her on-screen appearance into a social media sensation.

Acknowledging the overwhelming response, Mrunal Thakur expressed her gratitude to fans, stating, "I am truly thankful for the love and affection showered upon me by my fans. It is their unwavering support that makes me feel beautiful on screen." She further added, "I am committed to spreading more love through my work and will continue to connect with my fans in meaningful ways."

'Hi Nanna,' directed by Shouryuv, marked the directorial debut of Shouryuv in Telugu cinema. Alongside Mrunal Thakur, the film features Kiara Khanna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, Jayaram, and Viraj Ashwin in supporting roles.

As the 'Hi Nanna' trend continues to captivate social media, Mrunal Thakur's connection with her fans deepens, showcasing the impact of her on-screen presence and style.

Credit: Prokerala