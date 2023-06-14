WOW! Mrunal Thakur has some interesting films lined up; here’s a look at the latest update on them

It was last year’s release Sita Ramam that gave Mrunal Thakur’s career a boost. She now has many interesting films lined up, and here’s a look at the latest update on them...
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur started her career with TV shows and later moved her way towards films. In 2018, she made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia, and was later seen in movies like Super 30, Batla House, and others. However, it was last year’s release Sita Ramam that gave her career a boost.

She now has many interesting films lined up, and here’s a look at the latest update on them...

Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi is actually a delayed film. The movie was shot a couple of years ago, and it is yet to see the light of the day. So, let’s wait and watch when the film will be released.

Pooja Meri Jaan

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi will be seen in a movie titled Pooja Meri Jaan. The film was announced last year, and it will now release on  Jio Cinema. However, the premiere date is not yet revealed.

Lust Stories 2

Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the lead role in one of the segments in the anthology Lust Stories 2. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on 29th June 2023.

Pippa

Like Aankh Micholi, Pippa is also ready for a release, and it slated to hit the big screens in December last year. However, the film has been postponed and the new release date is not yet announced.

Nani 30

Mrunal has some interesting projects down South also, and one of them is Nani 30. The actress will be seen romancing Nani in it, and everyone is waiting for the movie.

VD13

Just today it has been announced that Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in VD13. The film’s muhurat puja happened today and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

