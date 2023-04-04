WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby

MUMBAI :Celebrities nowadays share a lot about their personal life on social media. From their wedding pictures to good news of becoming parents, everything is now shared on social media by celebs so their fans come to know about them.

Well, a lot of them have also revealed the name of their babies on social media in a beautiful way. So, here’s a look at how celebs revealed the name of their baby…

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

In October last year, Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that through surrogacy they had become parents of two boys. Today, Vignesh took to Instagram to share the names of their children. While one is named Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan, the other one is named Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.



Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor loves to play football. So, to reveal the name of their daughter Raha, Alia shared a picture in which a jersey with name Raha written on it is seen. Alia had captioned the post as, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy last year. While revealing the name of the child, Sonam shared a beautiful picture and wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan announced their baby’s name in the same post they announced her arrival. They have named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

