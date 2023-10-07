Wow! Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma set sibling goals yet again with a new post

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Neha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry. Meanwhile, her sister actress Aisha Sharma is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hotness and fitness goals.

We have seen these two sisters grabbing attention of the fans whenever they are spotted while leaving for the gym. We have also seen some beautiful clicks coming from the side of the sisters from different trips and vacation.

These two actresses set major sibling goals, especially with this latest post from their side.

Every picture defines the relationship and the bond they share. Also, they look supremely hot and beautiful in every click.

