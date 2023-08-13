Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down

As Koi Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s leading star, revealed a trove of interesting details about the movie. Adding to the nostalgic fervour, Preity Zinta, who portrayed Hrithik’s love interest in the film, has also shared a delightful anecdote, emphasising how Koi Mil Gaya remains an intrinsic part of her daily life.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
PREITY ZINTA

MUMBAI:  As Koi Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s leading star, revealed a trove of interesting details about the movie. Adding to the nostalgic fervour, Preity Zinta, who portrayed Hrithik’s love interest in the film, has also shared a delightful anecdote, emphasising how Koi Mil Gaya remains an intrinsic part of her daily life. 

Also read - Preity Zinta shocks her fans with her recent appearance; netizens say, "Omg I couldn't recognize her"

In a recent interview with ANI, Preity revealed that she plays the film’s title track to put her kids to sleep. “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don’t go to sleep, it helps calm them down,” she said. Preity referred to her children as her own ‘jadoo’ — a nod to the extraterrestrial character Jadoo from the film.

Preity also recounted her initial inability to recognise Hrithik on the sets of film as he transformed himself into the character of Rohit. She said, “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit’s look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him.”

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik had shared his arduous process of getting into the character of Rohit. He said, “People made me feel so embarrassed about my method. I am so glad, we are more open to actors having a process now. I had no other way, I knew the feeling and to reach there, I knew I had to go through this process. I had to be secluded, I couldn’t lock up that feeling if I was surrounded by people who know me as Hrithik. So, I locked myself up in a hotel room for five days just before the shoot began, just constructing the character. I really enjoyed that process and on the set, I stayed on as Rohit, and I was surrounded by amazing actors like Rekha ji and Preity who didn’t judge that.”

Also read - Preity Zinta shocks her fans with her recent appearance; netizens say, "Omg I couldn't recognize her"

Preity Zinta is married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough. They became parents to twins Jai and Gia in 2021 via surrogacy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

 
 

Koi Mil Gaya Preity Zinta Hrithik Roshan Rekha Gene Goodenough Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rahul Sharma: People will suggest you're not good enough or won't succeed, disregard these opinions
MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Sharma says that a resilient attitude full of determination to succeed is what will get you through...
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan...
Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down
MUMBAI:  As Koi Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s leading star, revealed...
Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why
MUMBAI: In just a few days, Amitabh Bachchan will be back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. A number of promos from the...
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was underestimated by the industry, called it 'gutter' instead
MUMBAI:  Director Anil Sharma looked back on some of the harsh critical reactions to the first Gadar, which he said one...
Must read! Pooja Bhatt talks about her journey from being an actor to a filmmaker
MUMBAI: The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is all set for its grand finale which will soon bring an end to the reality show,...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
Amitabh Bachchan
Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why
ANIL SHARMA
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was underestimated by the industry, called it 'gutter' instead
Salman KHan
Really! Salman Khan wanted to replace Shah Rukh Khan in THIS film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Read on to know more
Madhubala
OMG! Madhubala tragically passed away due to a hole in her heart, a condition similar to what Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi was born with?
Preity Zinta
Really! Preity Zinta reveals Koi MIl Gaya’s title track calms her kids Gia and Jai Goodeneough; opens up about irritating Hrithik Roshan on the sets of the film