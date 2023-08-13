Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down

MUMBAI: As Koi Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s leading star, revealed a trove of interesting details about the movie. Adding to the nostalgic fervour, Preity Zinta, who portrayed Hrithik’s love interest in the film, has also shared a delightful anecdote, emphasising how Koi Mil Gaya remains an intrinsic part of her daily life.

In a recent interview with ANI, Preity revealed that she plays the film’s title track to put her kids to sleep. “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don’t go to sleep, it helps calm them down,” she said. Preity referred to her children as her own ‘jadoo’ — a nod to the extraterrestrial character Jadoo from the film.

Preity also recounted her initial inability to recognise Hrithik on the sets of film as he transformed himself into the character of Rohit. She said, “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit’s look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him.”

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik had shared his arduous process of getting into the character of Rohit. He said, “People made me feel so embarrassed about my method. I am so glad, we are more open to actors having a process now. I had no other way, I knew the feeling and to reach there, I knew I had to go through this process. I had to be secluded, I couldn’t lock up that feeling if I was surrounded by people who know me as Hrithik. So, I locked myself up in a hotel room for five days just before the shoot began, just constructing the character. I really enjoyed that process and on the set, I stayed on as Rohit, and I was surrounded by amazing actors like Rekha ji and Preity who didn’t judge that.”

Preity Zinta is married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough. They became parents to twins Jai and Gia in 2021 via surrogacy.

