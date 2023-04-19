WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career internationally also, and has been proving her mettle with each and every role.

She is currently busy with the promotions of Citadel, and even though she is in London, Priyanka proves that she is desi at heart. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of an Indian balm and wrote, “goes everywhere.” Well, she clearly meant the balm is something that she carries wherever she goes.

Priyanka has been away from Bollywood for the past few years. The actress’ last Hindi release was The Sky is Pink which was released in 2019. The movie had failed to make a mark at the box office, but was critically acclaimed.

Currently, Priyanka has some interesting projects lined up. Apart from Citadel, she will be seen in Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa. Jee Le Zaraa will mark her Bollywood comeback and Hindi moviegoers are excited about the film. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but it is yet to go on the floors. A few days ago, Farhan had posted that he has started recce for the movie.

Meanwhile, Citadel will premiere on 28th April 2023, and Love Again will hit the big screens on 12th May 2023.



