Wow! PS: I - “I respect the creative forces that come togther and create this magic and I want to contribute, I want to learn as an artist”, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on collaboration with Mani Ratnam and why PSI is special

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan: I, or PS I is an upcoming epic historical action movie in Tamil that was co-written by Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B. Jeyamohan. It is the first of two motion pictures based on the 1955 book Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban are among the cast members of the movie.

Midway through the 1990s and the beginning of 2010, Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the book, but she was unsuccessful. In January 2019, with Lyca Productions on board to provide money, Ratnam restarted the adaptation, referring to it as his "dream project."

The movie is larger than life and brings together master and legends as collaborators. The movie is an A.R Rahman musical.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! "There cannot be any comparison between Jodha from Jodha Akbar and Nandini from PS1" Aishwarya Rai On Her Character Nandini from PS1

The movie celebrates the 30 year collabration of AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam and Mani Ratnam’s 25 year collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Talking about her journey with Mani Ratnam and what he means to her, Aishwarya mentioned in a interview with another entertainment portal that, “I have always called him Guru, I can’t really pit it into words what he brings that other directors don’t. Firstly, I have been an admirer of their work, to have gotten the opportunity to go from a student and then to Miss World and you are being called into the industry by very respectable people, it’s all there. I was coming to the world of cinema, not for the glitz and the glamour and its not about the peripherals for me. It is about belonging to this world where I respect the creative forces that come togther and create this magic and I want to contribute, I want to learn as an artist.”

She further continued that, “ I am forever a student and its about learning as I go. That was my beginning and to have got the opportunity, even a call from Mani Ratnam Sir, I was over the moon. He wonderfully told me at the time of IruvarI, he said that I am not launching you, this movie is not about that, these are the characters and this is the movie and explained the plot to me beautifully. I was ready because I wanted to be in a Mani Ratnam Movie”.

PS: I is a pan-india movie that has been years in the making. The movie release on 30th September in theatres across the country.

Are you excited to watch the movie?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1



