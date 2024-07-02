Wow! Pushpa 3 is loading, soon we can hear something about the 3rd part

MUMBAI:Movie Pushpa is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that has great names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, Sritej, Shatru, Shanmukh, Pavani Karanam, Mime Gopi, Brahmaji, Kalpalatha, Raj Tirand is indeed one of the most talked about movies and the movie that has broken all the BO records all over India, the fans all over are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie which is currently in the making.

Well the announcement video of Pushpa 2 with the first ever glimpse of the actor Allu Arjun was dropped and got a big thumbs up from the fans all over, no doubt Pushpa 2 is one of the much awaited ad much anticipated movie of the year, well much before the new of Pushpa 2 there are news and buzz all over for the 3rd part of the movie Pushpa 3, yes you heard right, the climax of the movie Pushpa 2 will be shot in London and final leg of the movie is been left, also there are reports which are saying few portion Pushpa 3 will also be shot.

Also read-Wow! A huge budget for set aside for Oscar promotions of Pushpa 2?

Well there is nothing official or confirmed about the same but we shall look for the news and announcement if something like is going to happen, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over as they are eagerly waiting for Pushp 2, what are your views on this news and how excited are you for Pushpa 2 and Pushpa 3, do share in the comment section below.

Movie Pushpa 2 will be released on Independence day 15th August 2024, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Exciting! Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film to conclude shoot by May 2024, No delay confirmed



