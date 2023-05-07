Wow! Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan to collaborate for a biopic

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is indeed one of the popular names we have in the industry, over the time the director has created a strong mark in the industry and also in the hearts and minds of the fans, the filmmaker is looked up to for some message oriented movies.

For all the Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani fans there is a news that the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir to reunite for a movie, yes you heard right, actor Aamir Khan and director producer Rajkumar Hirani are all set to come together for a movie after their last collaboration PK.

The movie is set to be a biopic and this news has been grabbing the attention of the fans already all over the internet, well how can we forget the magic created by these two in the movie PK and the same can be expected from this upcoming biopic.

Also nothing has been revealed about the movie and we look forward to the details of the movie, what are your views on this news and how excited are you for this collaboration again, do let us know in the comment section below.



