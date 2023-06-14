Wow! Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of marriage, here are the times the couple gave major couple goals

MUMBAI :Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and popular actors we have from Indian cinema, over the time with his beautiful acting contribution especially in the south industry he has created a strong fan base who always looks for today's upcoming pictures and posts.

Recently we have seen the actor become the talk of the town at the international level because of his movie RRR along with director SS Rajamouli and Jr.NTR. Today the actor Ram Charan is celebrating his 11 years of marriage and we can see many pictures and posts shared by the fans where they are wishing the actor.

Indeed, the actor Ram Charan is less to be seen and his wife Upasana Kamineni is hardly seen on social media but there few pictures which of floating all over the internet of Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni which definitely giving us major couple goals.

Definitely these pictures of this beautiful couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are giving us major couple goals also and every picture define love and companionship

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of this lovely couple and would love to see more of them in the upcoming days

We wish the actor and his wife a very happy marriage anniversary.

What are your views on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

