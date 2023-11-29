Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt

MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor who is busy with his upcoming Hindi film Animal’s promotions, took a little time off to spend with his wife Alia and her family as it was her sister Shaheen’s birthday on tuesday. The family along with Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor were clicked by the paparazzi.

Ranbir said goodbye to Soni Razdan and Shaheen with a hug and kiss. He then joined Alia in their car. Check out their glimpses here;

Alia had earlier wished Shaheen with a couple of unseen pictures on Instagram and wrote, “you are joy .. you are light

may we every now and then have a fight

you are sunshine, you are breeze

please please always take care of your knees

I am not a writer.. I am not a poet..

I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it

happy birthday my sweetie.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Credit-Indianexpress