WOW! Ranbir Kapoor spends quality time with cousin Karisma Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt; showers love on his sister

MUMBAI: As of right now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are vacationing in New York City with their daughter Raha. Photos of the Brahmastra couple posing with their fans in New York have been going viral for the past few days. While in New York, they were also joined by Ranbir's cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor! It looks like they spent some quality time together in New York, and Lolo has now shared photos from their enjoyable night out.

On Tuesday, Karisma Kapoor shared a couple of images on her Instagram page. In the first image, Ranbir, Alia, and Karisma are seen posing alongside one another on the streets of New York. While Alia Bhatt and Lolo are all grins in the photo, Ranbir is seen kissing Karisma on the forehead. They appear to have enjoyed themselves immensely based on the obvious excitement on their faces. In contrast to Karisma, who is dressed in blue, Ranbir is seen wearing a black jacket and matching beanie. Ranbir and Alia looked same since both wore black jackets.

The following image uploaded by Karisma Kapoor shows a neon sign that reads, "Night out." The final image is a hazy self-portrait taken by Karisma as she was driving. "New York Night Out #family," wrote Karisma alongside a heart emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor, who most recently appeared with Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The last time we saw Alia Bhatt was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.

In Heart Of Stone, she made her Hollywood debut opposite Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She is currently developing the action thriller by Vasan Bala and the film Baiju Bawra by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karisma Kapoor's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, is being directed by Homi Adajania.

