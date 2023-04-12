Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to have a star studded wedding reception in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. From Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding. Randeep is currently enjoying a great phase in his personal life as he recently tied the knot in Manipur with his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram.

Their wedding pictures that went viral show Lin wearing a potloi skirt, which is a traditional garment made from sturdy fabric and bamboo, and added heavy gold ornaments. Ramdeep wore a traditional all white attire with head gear. They were seen exchanging garlands in the viral video and feeding each other sweets.

As per reports, the couple will be having a star studded wedding reception in Mumbai this month. A source was quoted as saying, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin's close friend and immediate family will be travelling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.”

Speaking of the couple’s wedding ceremony, the source added, “Never for a moment, while taking pheras did the smile leave his face. His family was equally captivated by the local rituals. They chose to embrace traditional outfits over designer outfits, not only during the wedding but also for temple visits. They had bought lehengas from Mumbai for the festivities but never took them out of their bags. The emotional significance of the ceremony deeply moved Randeep's mother, who had tears in her eyes during the ceremony.”

