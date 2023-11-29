Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have a traditional Manipuri style pre-wedding festivities, check it out

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. From Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding. Randeep is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding to longtime girlfriend Lin Liashram. The couple will soon be tying the knot in Manipur.

Now, many pictures of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities and dinners have gone viral. The couple along with their family and friends are seen in a traditional red Manipuri shawl. Take a look;

Recently Randeep and Lin visited the Heingang in Imphal East district of Manipur to offer prayers before their wedding.

The couple announced their wedding and wrote, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

Credit-FreepressJournal