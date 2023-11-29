Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have a traditional Manipuri style pre-wedding festivities, check it out

Randeep is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding to longtime girlfriend Lin Liashram. The couple will soon be tying the knot in Manipur.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:24
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. From Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding. Randeep is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding to longtime girlfriend Lin Liashram. The couple will soon be tying the knot in Manipur.

Also Read-Wow! Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Veer Savarkar', shares a series of pictures while appreciating the team's efforts

Now, many pictures of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities and dinners have gone viral. The couple along with their family and friends are seen in a traditional red Manipuri shawl. Take a look;

Recently Randeep and Lin visited the Heingang in Imphal East district of Manipur to offer prayers before their wedding. 

The couple announced their wedding and wrote, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

Also Read-WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreepressJournal

Battle of Saragarhi Randeep Hooda Sarbjit Jism 2 Murder 3 Kick Sultan Laal Rang Lin Laishram Radhe Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 14:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Navid Sole wishes to go to Temptation Island with Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: Navid Sole, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house after an amazing journey, has been actively...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav’s father met with an accident
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
MUMBAI : Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad gets angry with Sahiba as he asked her to stay away from it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
MUMBAI: The dust hasn’t settled after the storm that the nomination drill brought in the last episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG...
Really! Suhana reveals she can’t wink, while Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘weirdly punctual’, check out what the others said in The Archies’ ‘Meet-Cute’ Video
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one film everyone is looking forward to and the reason behind it is that Shah...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Sundar Pichai
Surprising! Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai’s advice led him to earn Rs. 5 crores a day; Here’s all the details about her!
Hrithik
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer film all set for Independence Day 2025 weekend release on THIS date; Here’s all the details!
Ajay Devgn
Netizens React! "Why remake again and again" - Netizens react to Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, remake of Gujarati movie 'Vash', check out the deets inside
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook
Sahil Khan
OMG! Actor Sahil Khan granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court in defamation case