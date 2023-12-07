Wow! Ranveer Singh gives final touches to RRKPK, the excitement increases

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed grabbing attention all over the internet. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar, has some beautiful talents like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the movie is already grabbing attention of the fans and is getting a big thumbs up from the audience. The fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Now, taking to his Instagram story, our very own Rocky aka Ranveer Singh dropped glimpses of the final dubbing session for the movie.

The movie is getting its final finishing touch and this picture of our very handsome Rocky has increased the excitement of the fans and audience.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch actor Ranveer Singh in his movies and we look forward to what different he has to offer playing Rocky in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July.

