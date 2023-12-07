Wow! Ranveer Singh gives final touches to RRKPK, the excitement increases

Taking to his Instagram story, actor Ranveer Singh drops pictures from his final dubbing session for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and it definitely increases the excitement of the fans.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 09:51
movie_image: 
indeed the excitement is incresed

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed grabbing attention all over the internet. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar, has some beautiful talents like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the movie is already grabbing attention of the fans and is getting a big thumbs up from the audience. The fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Now, taking to his Instagram story, our very own Rocky aka Ranveer Singh dropped glimpses of the final dubbing session for the movie.

 

also read:Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag 'about last night'” - Mona Singh

The movie is getting its final finishing touch and this picture of our very handsome Rocky has increased the excitement of the fans and audience.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch actor Ranveer Singh in his movies and we look forward to what different he has to offer playing Rocky in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read : Exclusive! Shabina Khan on choreographing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2, “There was a comfort level between me, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel''


 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan Dharmendra Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 09:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
GOSSIP! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum fame Mohit Duseja and Shiv Shakti actress Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront with providing its ardent viewers all the juicy gossip from the...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan will NOT be a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan on Colors! Here’s what sources have to say!
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns...
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. We have heard stories about his humble...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi in trouble as her marriage gets fixed, finds something wrong with the guy
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Jordan abandons Elahi in a forest; Jahaan turns saviour
MUMBAI : Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
MUMBAI :Recreating old songs is nothing new in the Hindi film industry. We have heard many recreated versions of old...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
Whoa! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm dating each other? Rumored couple attend Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain
as this video takes us down memory lane!
Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enchanting “Devdas” as this video takes us down memory lane!
netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Trolled! “Makeup ke chakkar mein passport bhul gayi”, netizens troll actress Mouni Roy for THIS incident at the airport
Netizens reacts as the remakes
Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content", netizens react on the announcement for remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'