Wow! Raveena Tandon drops beautiful glimpses from her wedding ceremony as she completes 18 years of marriage

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry, how can we forget the strong mark the actress has created not only at the box office but also into the hearts and minds of the fans during the 90s.

No doubt till today she is one of the beautiful looking actresses we have. The actress never fails to share her day-to-day update on her social media handle for her fans. Today on the 18th wedding anniversary actress Raveena Tandon shared some beautiful glimpses from the wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle the actress dropped these beautiful short videos and pictures from her wedding album, and wrote, ‘As we get into the “adulthood” of our married lives ,18 years today , I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times . You are it all …’

It is the 18th wedding anniversary of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani and the couple is already getting some beautiful wishes from the fans all across the globe.

She began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film Stumped (2003). Their engagement was announced in November 2003 and she married Thadani on 22 February 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan according to Punjabi traditions. In March 2005, Tandon gave birth to her daughter Rasha.

Indeed these wedding pictures of the actress Raveena Tandon definitely gives us major couple goals, and we wish the actress a happy wedding anniversary.

On the professional front the actress was last seen in the Netflix web series Aranyak and she will be next seen in the movie KGF chapter 2.

