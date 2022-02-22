Hot and Trending! Sidharth-Kiara at DPIFFA, Priyanka in awe of Kareena's kids, Farhan-Shibani's post-wedding party, Big B-Abhishek at Anmol's wedding, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were clicked together on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Priyanka Chopra in awe of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids Taimur and Jeh’s sibling love,

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash at Zoya's residence.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan dress up in royal outfits for Anmol Ambani's wedding.

Salman Khan's Dabangg team to perform at Dubai Expo along with Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, and Pooja Hedge.

Hollywood

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato announce pregnancy as they expect a fourth child together.

Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce.

Megan Fox has the best reaction to being called Machine Gun Kelly’s wife at NBA All-Star Game.

Courtney Cox opens up about her decades-long career.

Cillian Murphy reveals why he will always turn up for Christopher Nolan.

Television

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin make head turns in comfy outfits as they depart for London.

Hina Khan turns into ‘desi Cleopatra’ as she enjoys her vacation in Egypt.

Shilpa Shetty dons stunning co-ord set for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kavita Banerjee on bagging a role in the show Rishton Ka Manjha.

Madhuri Dixit mesmerizes everyone as she dances to the tune of a flute on the sets of Hunarbaaz.

