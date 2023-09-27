Wow! Remembering her Nani, Parineeti Chopra carried a memory of her at the wedding, Manish Malhotra reveals

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently making a lot of headlines because of their beautiful love story and dreamy wedding. They recently got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, and many videos and photos from their wedding have been shared online.

Also read -Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

These glimpses show their strong bond and confirm that they are absolutely meant for each other. Earlier, it was revealed that Parineeti Chopra’s customized Kaliras included elements from her and Raghav’s love story, now, Manish Malhotra has shared some interesting insights about the bride’s customized lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September in a grand ceremony in Udaipur’s luxurious hotel, The Leela Palace. Parineeti’s wedding outfit designer, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of the elements added to her bridal lehenga along with a picture of him with Parineeti.

He shared that Parineeti wished to add Nani’s traditional keychain to her outfit in order to pay her a tribute. He also revealed, her lehenga included elements that are relatable to her and Raghav’s love story like London, music, coffee mug, etc. The same elements were also added in her customized Kaliras designed by Mrinalini Chandra.

Sharing the pictures, Manish wrote, “Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.”

He further wrote, “For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib, and more."

Sharing the post on her story, Parineeti wrote, “I missed my nani on my special day but had a piece of her on me…Thank you M!,” along with two key emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Mrinalini Chandra, who designed Parineeti's kaliras, took to her Instagram handle and revealed that Parineeti’s customized wedding kaliras included elements from her and Raghav Chadha’s love story.

The elements included the couple's initials, the symbol of Ek Onkar, a Punjab milestone, a coffee mug, a red London bus, and a telephone booth. They also featured musical ornaments, including the piano keys, treble clef, vintage gramophone, etc.

Also read -Aww! Newly wed Parineeti Chopra recorded the song ‘O Piya’ for her wedding with Raghav Chadha

When it comes to the groom's outfit, he was dressed in a special ivory sherwani that was designed by his uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, who is a fashion designer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





