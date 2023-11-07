WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a chartbuster. Recently, in a vlog shared by Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar revealed that he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years. Read on to know more...
Tum Kya Mile after 17 years

MUMBAI :Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after a gap of seven years. The movie has an amazing ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The teaser, trailer, and the track Tum Kya Mile have received a fantastic response from the audiences. Now, today, Alia shared a vlog on YouTube in which she has shared glimpses of shooting the song in Kashmir.

While the song looks beautiful, it wasn’t an easy task to shoot it, and that’s what we get to see in the video shared by Alia. At the end of the video, the actress is seen talking to Karan Johar and while talking about the track, the filmmaker tells Alia, “It’s been a kind of turbulence shoot. It wasn’t easy, we have covered the length and breadth of Kashmir.”

“I haven’t shot a song like this Student of The Year, but that was not a chiffon saree song, so since Tumhi Dekho Naa. So, I am shooting a song like this after 17 years, a chiffon saree song and to see you in those sarees, it was like a full circle,” he added

Alia in her video revealed that Karan was unwell during the shooting of the song, and a lot of people from the crew fell ill. But, they still had to push and shoot it.

Well, we must say that cast and crew hardwork has paid off as the song is getting a fantastic response.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

