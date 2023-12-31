Wow! Ronit Roy reveals his honeymoon plans with his wife, Neelam after retaking marriage vows on their 20th wedding anniversary

However, after recently retaking his pheras with Neelam on their 20th wedding anniversary, the actor raised the bar for their relationship. Unquestionably, the romantic pictures of Neelam and Ronit caused the internet to erupt. The actor has already disclosed his plans for his honeymoon.
MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actors of his generation is Ronit Roy. The actor's outstanding performances in a number of films and shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bloody Daddy, Adaalat, Jaan, and Kaabil, garnered him countless admirers. Regarding his private life, Ronit wed his true love, Neelam Bose, in 2003.

Also read: Must read! Rohit Roy reveals his admiration for his brother Ronit Roy, who survived a long challenging phase in the entertainment industry

Together, they have two darling children, Aador Bose Roy and Agasthya Bose Roy.

Roni Roy recently discussed his honeymoon plans with Neelam in an interview. The actor claimed that although going on a second honeymoon could seem absurd, they have never taken a trip without their children. The actor also mentioned that he and his wife had planned a trip because their children are currently abroad.

Ronit continued with the matter by mentioning, "It feels good. Now we get to go on a honeymoon again! Neelam’s favourite places are Amsterdam and Gstaad. It may sound silly to go on a honeymoon again, but all these years we have never travelled without our children. Now, we plan to do that because my daughter is studying in Los Angeles and my son will soon go abroad, too.”

Further during the conversation, Ronit Roy discussed his and Neelam's intention to renew their marriage vows at their Goan farmhouse. The actor claimed that both his wife and himself had been hoping for the same thing to happen for a very long time. The actor also talked about how his mother and parents-in-law attended their wedding ceremony, which was held at their farmhouse.

Speaking further about the subject, Ronit Roy revealed that his children had even made a joke about their parents renewing their vows of marriage. Ronit provided additional information about the same, saying, "During this trip, we planned to get married. Her family’s presence was a surprise for her, and my mother, who does not go anywhere, also came to bless us. My children joked about how they were not present for our wedding but were happy to see their parents get married again."

On December 25, 2023, Ronit Roy posted a video of himself and Neelam Bose getting married on Instagram. Ronit and Neelam were seen in the video renewing their vows at the temple near their house. They made the ideal bride and groom, and they appeared to be a match made in heaven.

Also read: Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis

